eBay is launching an interactive live shopping platform

eBay announced today that it’s launching eBay Live, a dedicated shopping platform that gives users a way to purchase products in a live and interactive environment. The new experience is rolling out in beta this month. The company’s first live shopping event will offer a curated selection of rare trading cards from eBay seller Bleecker Trading.

The live events will invite shoppers to engage with products as if they’re in a traditional shop, eBay says. The events will be accessible through the eBay app and through the web. During these events, shoppers will be able to interact with the seller directly in the chat and through reaction buttons. Shoppers can purchase any of items directly from the livestream.

The first event is taking place on June 22nd at 3PM ET. Shoppers will see a selection of collectibles, including a 1995 Topps Finest Michael Jordan M1 Red Bordered Refractor PSA 9 MINT and a 1998 Kobe Bryant Skybox That’s Jam PSA 10.

“eBay has always been the original home for trading cards and collectibles,” said Dawn Block, the vice president of collectibles, electronics and home at eBay, in a statement. “As the collector community grows, we’re offering a new live platform that combines an engaging environment with incredible ease, allowing our community to come together over shared interests and merchandise. Currently in beta, eBay Live will deliver a more streamlined, entertaining and sophisticated way for our community to connect, buy and sell.”

eBay is the latest online platform to enter the live shopping space and joins the likes of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

Last month, YouTube teased a livestream shopping expansion, including the ability for two creators to go live at the same time to co-host a single live shopping stream. In November 2021, Twitter announced that its e-commerce initiatives now include livestream shopping and that Walmart would be the first retailer to test the new platform.

Also in November 2021, Facebook rolled out a test of Live Shopping for Creators. Although Facebook has had Live Shopping for years, as partnerships between brands and creators become more common, the app has begun testing a feature that would make these collaborations appear more seamless. Last month, Pinterest launched a new app aimed at making it easier for creators to livestream to its platform.

Live shopping isn’t the only new space that eBay is focused on, as today’s announcement comes a few weeks after eBay announced that it’s launching its first collection of NFTs in partnership with web3 platform OneOf. The company’s new “Genesis” NFT Collection will feature 3D and animated interpretations of the iconic athletes featured on Sports Illustrated covers over the years. eBay said the surge in the collectibles market has led to its first-ever collaboration in the NFT space.