US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will discuss the changing face of work at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

All jokes about robot armies and SkyNet aside, robotics are set to profoundly impact the future of how America works. And not in just a few industries, but across an ever-growing swath that includes agtech, automotive, construction, labor, logistics, healthcare and more.

Automation is inevitable, and yet advancements in technology often result in lower wages and employment — a phenomenon known as the displacement effect. As this MIT study — which measured the effect of robots at work — notes, the impact is significant.

Is the U.S. truly prepared for the coming impact? It’s a key question and, thankfully, we have the right person to answer it. We’re thrilled to announce that U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will join us online at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 on July 21.

Consider this: Amazon already has a fleet of more than 500,000 autonomous mobile robots. And, thanks to the pandemic-induced labor shortage, investors have been throwing money at robotics and automation startups. But what happens to those displaced workers once automation hits full stride?

We’ll ask Walsh that question and plenty more during In the aptly named presentation, The Changing Face of Work. We look forward to hearing the eminently qualified Labor Secretary discuss what employers and regulators need to do to brace for these radical changes.

A lifelong champion of equity and fairness, and a proud product of the City of Boston, Secretary Walsh leads the U.S. Department of Labor with a strong connection to working people, and a commitment to creating an economy that works for all.

Prior to his appointment, Walsh served as the mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021, where he led the creation of close to 140,000 jobs and helped secure a statewide $15/hour minimum wage, paid sick leave and paid parental leave. He established universal, high-quality pre-kindergarten for all children and free community college for low-income students.

As head of the Building and Construction Trades Council from 2011 to 2013, Walsh worked with business and community leaders to promote high-quality development. He created a program called Building Pathways that has become a model for increasing diversity in the workplace and providing good career opportunities for women and people of color.

From 1997 to 2014, Walsh served as a State Representative for one of the most diverse districts in Massachusetts. There, he focused on creating good jobs, protecting workers’ rights, expanding mental health treatment, and investing in public transit.

TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 is a free online event, happening July 21. You can catch all of the sessions and join the robotics community online for speed networking, chats and one-on-one meetings. Simply register here for free.