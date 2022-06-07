Bigger isn’t always better, but when the Looking Glass Factory announces a beast of a holographic display, it tickles our rods, cones and curiosity equally. The screen doesn’t require glasses or other tech to view the effects. Viewable by groups of 50 people, the display generates up to 100 different perspectives of 3D content from 100 million points of light every 60th of a second.

The company claims its 8K-resolution, 65-inch display is five times larger than any other 3D holo display ever shown off. The new display is “group viewable,” meaning that it differs from a lot of the other offerings out there that can be seen by only one person at a time. The company highlights marketing, engineering and design-forward applications as possible uses. The new display is the fourth display in Looking Glass Factory’s growing (geddit?!) lineup.

Springbok Entertainment is one of the first companies out of the gate using the tech, premiering its new film Zanzibar: Trouble in Paradise on the display at the Tribeca Film Festival. Looking Glass notes that this is the first holographic movie on display at Tribeca.

“One of the most frequent questions we get asked is, how large can these displays get? The answer is now a ridiculously huge 65 inches, and this is only the beginning,” commented Shawn Frayne, CEO at Looking Glass, in a press release. “Similar to the shift from photographs to film, radio to television, and black & white to color over the past century — the Looking Glass 65” will usher in one of the monumental shifts in how media is consumed — from flat 2D media to deeply 3D. No headset or 3D glasses required.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Looking Glass on the premiere of its new and stunning 65-inch 8k holographic display,” Brandon Zamel, CEO of Springbok Entertainment, said in a statement. “The massive increase in the size promises 3D storytellers the ideal canvas to push the boundaries of immersive experiences. This display solidifies the mainstream opportunities and applications of the immersive medium, effectively providing a missing piece of the puzzle for the industry, that in turn, will accelerate its entire growth.”

Despite cramming a ton of tech into the display, it stays relatively skinny — the display is 3 inches thick.