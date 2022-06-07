Landed founder is connecting blue-collar workers to better jobs while helping employers decrease turnover

Welcome back to Found where we tell you the stories behind the startups.

This week we talk to Landed founder and CEO Vivian Wang who is on a mission to connect blue-collar workers with high-quality job opportunities. Landed handles the hiring process from recruiting to vetting to setting up interviews and facilitating a feedback loop for the general managers to make their workplaces more desirable. They’re also improving employees’ financial well-being by helping them upscale once they’ve landed the job. In the episode, Vivian talks about how COVID showed us all how essential and underserved blue-collar workers are and how she plans to improve the experience in these jobs by helping them access pay quicker, build credit, and decrease turnover.

