Live from Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote

Happy first Monday in June. It’s time to sit back and let some ecosystem updates wash over you for the next few hours. This morning at 10AM PT, Apple is kicking off day one of WWDC with its customary keynote. You can watch the whole thing live right here.

We’ll be following along, as well, via our liveblog. Matthew and Brian will be heading things up, this time out, bringing you the latest updates to iOS/iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and the rest(OS) – and hopefully a few surprises, as well. Here’s a rundown of what we expect to see at today’s big event.

Or, the TLDR:

iOS 16 with an updated lockscreen, including new widgets and, perhaps, the preamble to an always-on display

A breakout year for iPadOS 16, with more multitasking and work support

A peek at macOS 13 Mammoth, with some updated settings and apps

An improved battery mode for watchOS

Maaaybe hardware? Could we finally see the M2 chip for Macs and a long-rumored AR/VR headset

Sit tight right here, for the latest, starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST.