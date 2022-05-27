Found is officially one year old and we’ve got a brand new look!

To celebrate we decided to have back four founders who made us think, laugh and have generally stuck with us since we talked with them. If we’ve learned anything from one year of talking with founders at all stages and in a multitude of industries, it’s that startups and the people who found them are always evolving. We get to talk to people at a fixed point in their journey, but in this episode, we get the opportunity to check back in and see how they’ve grown as founders and leaders.

In what Jordan called a “founder smoothie,” we talked with Brie Code from TRU LUV who was on our second episode, Earl Cole from SMART Tire Company who was on the following episode, as well as Aditi Shekar from Zeta and Jelani Memory from A Kids Company About who joined us a few months later. They talk about perspective shifts they’ve experienced in the past year, their different takes on fundraising and how they stay true to their respective core missions.

