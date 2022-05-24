Google TV is finally launching personalized user profiles after a long delay

After being delayed for months, it’s about time that Google rolls out its personalized profiles for Google TV. According to the company, users will get profiles “over the next few weeks.”

In October, Google TV announced profiles that will give each user their own tailored recommendations, watchlists and personalized Google Assistant answers. While this was initially supposed to be available for users at the end of 2021, the update is finally launching.

Once you receive the update, add a profile by clicking on your profile picture at the top right of the Google TV home screen. Select “Add an account” and follow the prompts to set up the profile.

The update makes it easier for large households to navigate the content they want. Google TV allows up to 12 profiles on a single connected TV device. Plus, app downloads and login details appear across all profiles, excluding kids’ profiles. This makes it easier than ever to stream without having to start from scratch each time you want to set up a new Google TV profile.

The tech giant has been improving Google TV, expanding it in order to be less of a single storefront experience for household members who enjoy different TV shows and movies, among other content. Last year, the company launched kids’ profiles, where parents can choose which apps are available and set watch time limits. More recently, users also got the ambient mode screensaver with personalized information and recommendation cards that show things like weather, news, sports scores, podcast links and more.