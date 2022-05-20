Luna Foundation Guard adviser says Do Kwon hasn’t reached out since UST crash

It has been almost two weeks since Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency LUNA and algorithmic stablecoin Terra USD (UST) imploded, bringing down the crypto markets with them.

There have been public conversations from both the creator of the project, Do Kwon, and entities associated with it about the next steps to attempt to revive the Terra ecosystem.

But inside Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), there have been close to no conversations between Kwon and his team with advisers, and UST is “pretty much defunct at this point,” Jonathan Caras, an LFG governing council adviser, told TechCrunch. (LFG was Terra’s Singapore-based nonprofit dedicated to protecting UST.)

“It’s been pretty quiet,” said Caras, one of the four advisers for Kwon’s LFG. According to Caras, there hasn’t been any communication with the advisers since May 7, when UST began depegging from its (what was supposed to be) stablecoin value, Caras said.

LUNA has fallen over 99% from its peak to $0.0001398, or less than one-hundredth of a cent, while UST fell 92.1% to $0.079 from its $1 peg, according to CoinMarketCap data on Friday. UST’s market capitalization collapsed from all-time highs nearing $19 billion to less than $1 billion.

“There were a lot of brainstorming and conversations [that day], but since then there hasn’t been much of a conversation, or at least one that I’ve been invited to,” Caras said.

The relationship of the advisers at LFG was more a role of being “thought leaders” than operators for UST, Caras noted. They weighed in on how to design or manage the mechanics of transitioning UST from a purely algorithmic stablecoin to a semi-backed, blended basket of crypto assets, so the conversations were more focused on the technical aspects as opposed to actual tactics, which he didn’t have visibility into, he added.

“The truth is, I found my information [about this situation] on Twitter like everyone else,” Caras said.

One of the other advisers for LFG, Kanav Kariya, who is also the president of Jump Crypto, tweeted the following on May 13: “I don’t know exactly what to say. This week has been hell for our entire community. I know we’ll come out of this stronger, but that doesn’t make this any easier.”

Although LUNA and UST plummeted in value, Caras believes that Terra’s ecosystem is far from over. Now, Terra has a governance proposal live for community members to vote on, which would involve renaming the existing network Terra Classic and LUNA Classic (LUNC) and the “rebirth a new Terra blockchain,” Kwon tweeted on May 18.

Terra had — and still has — a massive community, known as LUNAtics, who believe in the long-term success of the ecosystem, even if UST died. “I’m a believer in the longevity of the industry,” Caras said.