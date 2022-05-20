Most folks enjoy a good how-to — they’re useful, and they can make life a little easier. This is not a good how-to. This one’s a life-changer. Just imagine what $100,000 of equity-free funding could do for your startup. This how-to begins here, and it ends onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt, which takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20.

The Startup Battlefield 200

“Please listen to the following instructions as our menu items have changed.” In other words, the selection process for Startup Battlefield, our legendary pitch competition, is new. Lean in and learn how to apply for your shot at $100,000.

The only way to compete in Startup Battlefield is by first earning a spot in the Startup Battlefield 200 — a curated cohort of 200 early-stage startups. Competition will be fierce. TC editors will vet thousands of applications and select 200 startups.Those fortunate founders will receive full access to Disrupt, exhibit space for all three days, exclusive workshops, training and other perks.

Plus, all SB 200 founders get to flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. This entire opportunity is 100% free from start to finish. TechCrunch does not charge any application or participation fees and does not require an equity cut. We’ve done away with pay-for-play. The SB 200 are the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt.

From those 200 companies, TechCrunch editors will choose 20 startups as Startup Battlefield finalists. Those founders will be featured on the TechCrunch website, receive private coaching and pitch live in front of the entire TechCrunch audience.

We believe this new process allows more outstanding startups to participate in the Startup Battlefield program. They’ll gain invaluable global exposure to investors, the media and potential customers. And, if they’re good enough, founders will have a shot at taking home $100,000 in equity-free funding. Talk about serious bragging rights.

You’re eligible to apply if you:

Lead an early-stage startup.

Have a minimally viable product.

Represent any vertical.

Represent any geography.

Have step-function innovation in your vertical.

Are bootstrapped or have pre-scale funding (variable by industry).

This is a huge opportunity and, again, it will be highly competitive. Don’t wait — place this how-to at the top of your to-do list. Apply here no later than July 31. We’ll start rolling out acceptance notices on July 1.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. If you want a shot at the Startup Battlefield title, the equity-free $100,000 — and all the other perks — apply to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200 before July 31. Or if you want to be there in person to meet all of the Startup Battlefield 200 companies, you can grab your pass to attend before prices increase!

