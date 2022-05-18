Aurora expands autonomous freight pilot with FedEx in Texas

Aurora Innovation, an autonomous vehicle technology company, has expanded its self-driving freight pilot with FedEx to include a new lane from Fort Worth to El Paso, Texas.

The startup has been hauling freight for FedEx between Dallas and Houston since September 2021, which has involved making the 240-mile trip every night. The new lane challenges Aurora’s trucks to a much longer journey of about 600 miles, on which they will operate on a weekly basis, according to the company.

Texas has become a battleground for autonomous freight companies looking to commercialize, with competitors Waymo Via Kodiak Robotics and TuSimple all piloting their vehicles on many of the same highways.