Linktree is rolling out new features to allow creators to showcase their NFTs

Link-in-bio platform Linktree is the latest company that is looking to integrate NFTs into its service, as the company has revealed a set of new features that will allow creators to showcase their NFTs and “build a community around ownership.” The company says that with this new launch, creators will have new ways to monetize their craft and curate a digital identity. The new features were developed in partnership with NFT marketplace OpenSea.

The company’s new “NFT Gallery” link feature allows users to showcase their NFTs on their Linktree. Creators can add the URL of an OpenSea collection to generate a preview and have the option to connect their Metamask wallets to verify ownership of the collection. Or, creators can connect their Metamask wallets and select up to six NFTs they own to display them on their Linktree. Users can then click through to OpenSea to view and purchase the available NFTs.

Creators can also use their NFTs as their profile images or backgrounds on their Linktree after they connect their wallets. NFTs that have been verified will be displayed in a hexagonal frame to make them stand out as profile images, which is the same approach that Twitter took with its NFT profile pictures. Backgrounds will have a verification badge at the bottom of the creator’s Linktree. Users can then click to find out more about the NFT on Linktree. The company notes that it’s leveraging OpenSea and Metamask to power verification.

Linktree is also introducing a new NFT lock feature that allows creators to lock their links using a smart contract address. Only users who own NFTs from a particular collection will then be able to unlock the link by connecting their wallets to prove ownership. Linktree says this feature allows creators to make the distribution of benefits easier.

“With this launch, Linktree is providing meaningful features to empower creators in the Web3 space,” Linktree CEO Alex Zaccaria told TechCrunch. “This adds value by extending the core utility of NFTs – verified ownership, monetization, and community. As the number of creators tapping into web3 grows, Linktree provides these creators the tools they need to display their NFTs anywhere they have their Linktree link and to provide exclusive incentives to their community.”

The launch of the new features comes as several digital giants are looking to add NFTs to their platforms. Yesterday, Spotify confirmed that it’s testing a new feature that allows artists to promote their NFTs on their profiles. Last week, Instagram announced that it will start testing NFTs with select creators in the United States.

Given these developments, it’s not surprising that Linktree is interested in adding NFTs to its platform as well. Today’s announcement comes as Linktree raised a $110 million all equity round in March. The raise brought Linktree’s valuation to a whopping $1.3 billion.

Linktree says it has 1.2 billion unique visitors a month and that it enabled over 1 million artists to generate 90 million visits to streaming providers in 2021. The company also notes that its platform is used by more than 24 million creators, artists and brands globally, including Selna Gomez, the Los Angeles Clippers, HBO and Shawn Mendes.