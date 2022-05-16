Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind’ season three trailer drops, teasing a space race to Mars

Apple TV+ released the trailer for season three of “For All Mankind,” which returns to the service on Friday, June 10, featuring ten weekly episodes. By altering historical events, the drama imagines a global space race occurring after the 1969 moon landing. In an epic pursuit for resources on the Red Planet, the third season jumps to the early 1990s, when the U.S. and Russia target Mars as their next mission.

As seen in the trailer, NASA seizes the historic opportunity to accomplish the first mission to Mars. However, when the astronauts land, they discover a serious lack of water could be detrimental to the crew’s survival…

The alternate-reality sci-fi series was created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, and stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Plus, a new series regular Edi Gathegi, will play Dev Ayesa this season, who wants to invest in the space race and believes private citizens should also have a stake.