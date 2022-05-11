Twitter launches a new web game to make its privacy policy easier to understand

Twitter announced today that it has rolled out a new web video game to make it easier for users to understand its privacy policy. The goal of the game, which is called Data Dash, is to educate people on the information that Twitter collects, how the information is used and what controls users have over it. The social media giant says the game is designed to help users learn how to “safely navigate the Twitterverse.”

Once you start the game, you’ll be asked to pick the language that you would like to play in. After that, you’ll have the option to select a character. The game is played by helping a dog, named Data, safely navigate “PrivaCity” by dodging ads, steering clear of spammy DMs and avoiding Twitter trolls. Each time you complete a level, you’ll learn more about Twitter’s privacy policy and what you can do to keep yourself safe on the platform.

Also, your privacy isn’t a game. But we DID make one to help you understand the more complex parts of our privacy policy and how you can take control of your experience on Twitter. Play & learn: https://t.co/HRpDoZuxg4 pic.twitter.com/ku02aZV7qL — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 11, 2022

The easy gameplay is designed to help users learn something during each level. The game was created by pixel artist and game developer Momo Pixel.

“Through Twitter Data Dash, we hope to encourage more people around the world to take charge of their personal information on our service and maybe even have a little fun in the process,” the company said in a statement. “Transparency is core to our approach and we want to help you understand the information we collect, how it’s used, and the controls at your disposal.”

Twitter has released the game as part of its broader efforts to make its privacy policy easier to understand. The social media giant has revamped its privacy policy website to include less “legalese” and be easier to understand. Twitter has also reorganized the policy into three primary categories: data collection, data use and data sharing. There’s also a clearer explanation of how Twitter personalizes users’ experiences and the ads they see. The new privacy policy website and game are available beginning today in nine languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Russian.

The launch comes a day after Twitter rolled out a new “Copypasta and Duplicate Content” policy to clarify how the platform works to combat spam and duplicative content. The social media giant first revealed in August 2020 that it would limit the visibility of copypasta tweets and is now highlighting what it considers to be a violation and what action is taken to limit the visibility of such violations.