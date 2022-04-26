Ford teases a second electric pickup truck

Ford will build a second EV truck, CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday during the automaker’s splashy event to celebrate the production launch of the electric F-150 Lightning truck.

The F-150 Lightning is a full-size truck and the third EV in Ford’s battery-electric lineup following the Mustang Mach E and the commercial E-Transit van. Farley didn’t provide further details on the new model, but said that it will be built at Ford’s new $5.6 billion BlueOval City manufacturing complex in Stanton, Tennessee. Considering that the F-150 is a full-size truck, it’s likely the new model will be a mid-size version.

Farley said that Ford aims to build and sell 600,000 EVs worldwide by the end of 2023 and more than 2 million annually by 2026.