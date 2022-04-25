Apple confirms the App Store and Apple Music are experiencing issues

Apple has confirmed that the App Store and Apple Music are currently experiencing some issues. The company’s system status page indicates that “users may be experiencing a problem” with the App Store. Likewise, the page notes that “users may be experiencing intermittent issues” with Apple Music.
Apple’s support page on Twitter has also acknowledged the issues and stated that the company is currently working to restore the services.
Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicate that issues on the App Store began at around 9:30 a.m. EDT this morning. According to reports on Twitter, the App Store outage seems to be largely affecting iPad users. Downdetector also notes that problems with Apple Music began at around 7:30 a.m. EDT. Users seem to be having issues playing music, accessing their profiles, viewing lyrics and more.
TechCrunch has reached out to Apple to learn more about the outages and what may be causing them. We’ll update this article once we get a response.
This story is developing…