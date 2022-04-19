Indonesian audio content platform NOICE gets $22M Series A

NOICE, an Indonesia audio content startup, has raised $22 million in Series A funding led by Northstar, with participation from returning investors Alpha JWC Go-Ventures and Kinesys.

NOICE is different from other audio streaming startups because its focus isn’t on music. Instead, NOICE, which has 2 million users, focuses on podcasts, radio, audiobooks, and live audio. For example, it hosts drama series from Indonesian writers and works with influencers to create podcasts and live audio.

The company claims that daily listeners spend about 80 minutes per day on the platform. It currently has more than 40,000 pieces of content for them to chose from.

NOICE recently launched an audio creation platform, called the Noicemaker Studio, to encourage more creators to publish audio content directly onto NOICE.

The funding will be used on content acquisition, building NOICE’s technology for users and creators and adapting stories from local writers into an audio format.

In a prepared statement, co-founder and managing partner of Northstar Group, Patrick Walujo, said, “We have seen NOICE’s plans to aggressively scale and we are excited to partner them on this journey.”