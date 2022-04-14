Clubhouse starts rolling out dark mode on iOS and Android

Clubhouse is rolling out a new dark mode setting on its iOS and Android apps starting today, the company announced in a blog post this week. The company says dark mode was a highly requested feature and is designed to make it easier for night owls to hang out on its platform at night. Instead of a featuring a completely black interface, the dark mode has a “velvety dark background” with light text.

“We’ve heard your pleas,” the company said in a blog post. “We’ve spotted your tweets. We’ve seen your hacked together solutions and mocked up versions of the UI of your dreams. And while it might have taken us longer than what would be considered ‘fast’ or ‘reasonable’ or ‘at all acceptable by human standards,’ the wait is finally over.”

You can turn on the new mode by navigating to your settings and selecting “dark mode.” You also have the option to select an “Always Dark Mode” setting along with a “User Device Settings” option, which will match the system setting your phone is set to at that moment.

The company says the update may take a couple of days to roll out to all Clubhouse users. You’ll need to have the latest version of Clubhouse installed on your phone to get access to the new setting.

The launch of dark mode comes a few days after Clubhouse started testing a new in-room gaming feature on both iOS and Android devices. As part of the initial launch, the app is rolling out a game called “Wild Cards,” which presents a series of questions that are designed to spur conversation and help people get to know each other better.

Live audio grew in popularity amid the pandemic as people around the world were confined to their homes. But, as restrictions have been lifted for the most part around the world and in-person events have returned, Clubhouse may be looking to retain users by launching new features, including the long-awaited dark mode.