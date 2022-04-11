Did we learn anything from the Elon-Twitter brouhaha?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.
This week was big-tech heavy, as the startup market had a slow start to the week. Sign of the times or one day fluke? We’ll see in time, I suppose.
Here’s what we got into on the show today:
- Stocks are down today, and cryptos are doing even worse in recent days.
- Elon Musk’s flirtation with becoming a Twitter board member is over, the company said. Precisely why Musk backed out is not entirely clear, though the social media company’s statement might hold some clues.
- Shopify is splitting its stock, and changing up its corporate governance structure; crypto volumes are tanking in India following a legal change — and Coinbase is struggling in the country; SailPoint is selling to private equity for $6.9 billion.
- Turning the clock back, the Ellevest round is very cool.
- And to close things out, NIO’s production is on hold in China due to COVID issues. Such much for supply chain recovery.
This week is TechCrunch: Early Stage, which is going to be good fun. See you there!
