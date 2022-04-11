Did we learn anything from the Elon-Twitter brouhaha?

This week was big-tech heavy, as the startup market had a slow start to the week. Sign of the times or one day fluke? We’ll see in time, I suppose.

Here’s what we got into on the show today:

