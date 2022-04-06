Amazon is increasing Music Unlimited plan prices for Prime members

Amazon is increasing the price of its Unlimited Music subscription for Prime members, the company announced on its website. The Amazon Music Unlimited plan price is going from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, or from $79 to $89 per year for Prime members. The cost of the Amazon Music Single-Device plan, which only allows you to stream music from an Echo device or Fire TV, is going from $3.99 to $4.99 per month. The price increases are going into effect on May 5.

The price of Amazon Music Unlimited for non-Prime members remains unchanged at $9.99 per month. The upcoming changes mean that Prime members will no longer get a $2 discount when paying for Amazon Music Unlimited on top of their regular Prime subscription and will now just get $1 off when compared to the price for non-Prime members.

Amazon notes that subscribers will begin seeing the new price on their first bill after May 5. If you’re on a trial period or promotional offer, you will continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of your trial or promotion period.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers 75 million songs in lossless HD quality, millions of tracks in Ultra HD and more. Amazon Music Unlimited also offers a growing catalog of spatial audio content. Amazon Prime Music, which is a pared down version of the company’s music streaming service with 2 million songs, is still included for free with Prime memberships.

News of the change come as Amazon recently increased the price of Prime. The monthly fee went up from $12.99 to $14.99 and the annual membership increased from $119 to $139. The e-commerce giant said the reason for the increase was due to the continued expansion of Prime member benefits and the rise in wages and transportation costs.