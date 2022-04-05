Dropbox Shop launches in open beta to allow creators to sell digital content

Dropbox Shop, a platform that allows creators to sell digital content directly to their customers, is now available in open beta, Dropbox announced on Tuesday. The company is also introducing new updates to the platform and adding tipping capabilities. You can now also customize your storefront and URLs and embed HTML codes.

Dropbox Shop launched in private beta last year and allows users to create product listings for digital content. You can add content directly from Dropbox or your computer, set a custom image, audio or video preview and then list your price. Creators now also have the option to enable tipping. Dropbox will then create a shareable or embeddable link that you can paste into social media posts, emails, web pages and more.

You can create your own e-commerce storefront, edit your profile and customize your Shop URL to display your products. Dropbox is partnered with Stripe and PayPal to let creators give their customers multiple payment options in addition to major credit cards and Google Pay. Users can also review and track sales data and see customer info such as traffic sources and historical transactions.

Examples of the type of content that can be sold with Shop include educational courses and materials, digital art and graphic design, music and audio, writing and publishing, personal finance spreadsheets, gaming tutorials, fitness and wellness videos, film, photography, animation, digital tools and more. Dropbox Shop supports numerous file formats for image, audio and video uploads. You can also upload multiple file types in each listing.

Dropbox notes that it currently doesn’t take a percentage cut of transactions as it’s in the early stages of developing this product. It’s likely that this will change once Dropbox Shop moves beyond the beta phase. Dropbox Shop beta is available today to individual users on Dropbox Basic, Plus, and Professional plans in the United States.

With the ongoing rise of the creator economy, more people are looking to sell their digital products. With the launch of Dropbox Shop, the company is looking to compete with other online platforms that allow creators and users to sell digital products, such as Shopify and SendOwl.

Alongside the news about Dropbox Shop, the company also introduced the newest iteration of Dropbox Backup. Backup been upgraded with new features including a restoration flow and additional settings to manage your backups on your computer. Dropbox notes that Backup can be used to make sure you’ve taken the steps you need to in order to protect your most important files. Dropbox Backup is available across all plans and is also available as a standalone offering for new and Basic users.