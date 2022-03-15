The interior cabin incorporates both wood and leather to create a “lounge-like” ambiance. Mercedes will allow customers to customize the interior in seven different color combinations. It will also offer optional third-row seating and an electrically adjustable second row, allowing the EQS SUV to transport up to seven people. Other notable features include a Dolby Atmos sound system and an air filtration system that incorporates a HEPA filter to prevent pollen and dust from entering the cabin.

Mercedes also announced today it will manufacture batteries for the EQS SUV (and EQE SUV) at a newly opened battery plant in Bibb County, Alabama that will create up to 600 jobs. The company will assemble the vehicle at its long-standing plant in nearby Tuscaloosa, Alabama.