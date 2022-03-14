The inevitable codification of Silicon Valley’s relationships

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha is running the show, which means we’re returning to our private market focus and, for the fun of it, reminding you all that Pete Davidson is getting high soon.

This is going to be a busy week for the team, so expect our sassiness to only increase as the days roll forward. Here’s what I got into today:

Markets have mixed feelings, thanks to the war in Ukraine, COVID-19, supply chain delays, inflation and all-around high tensions. This includes crypto, mind you.

Instead of big tech, I talked about a big idea: Everyone is launching a fund to fund other funds, which is a reminder just how much relationships in VC have changed (and how much the appetite for emerging fund managers is growing). Experiments aren’t just fun, they could bring big returns.

I got into two top of mind deals: Sayso, which wants to change your accent, and Moove, which wants to bring car ownership from luxury to reality across the entire continent of Africa.

And of course we have to end with the fact that it is Mary Ann’s birthday, so follow her on Twitter but definitely don’t e-mail her. We are so thankful to have you as part of the show, and a go-to friend for all things fintech and existential. You can find me on Twitter @nmasc_ and the show @equitypod.

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.