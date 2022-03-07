Is the AR and VR market only for trillion dollar companies?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.

As before, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was top of mind, but lots of other things were going on so we had more than plenty to yammer about:

So, yeah, it’s busy out there. Our live show is this Thursday, mind, and if you want to hang out with us while we record, head here to get a free ticket.