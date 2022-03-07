Is the AR and VR market only for trillion dollar companies?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Every Monday, Grace and Alex scour the news and record notes on what’s going on to kick off the week.
As before, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was top of mind, but lots of other things were going on so we had more than plenty to yammer about:
- The global stock market is taking more body-blows in the wake of rising oil prices and geopolitical instability.
- EA and Epic are pulling titles from Russia, as other companies have made similar moves; the tech industry has made its stance clear that doing business in Russia is off-limits for some time.
- FTX is moving into Europe, which struck me as big news, while Klarna reported earnings (more to come on that front).
- Circular.io raised $10 million for tech talent recruiting, and Founders Fund put together $5 billion for new funds.
- Closing out, there’s an Apple event tomorrow!
