Giving discounts will bite ya — use them with caution

I’ve run a startup or two in my time, and I’ve run companies that have struggled to meet payroll from time to time. More than once, running a limited-time sale with a discount saved the company — but doing the math shows how while selling at a steep discount may well improve your bank balance, it’s somewhat disastrous for your bottom line. Here’s why.

People love a discount; and if you’re a customer, it looks so simple — the price goes down by 20%, and you get a good deal. As a retailer or startup, however, the math ain’t in your favor. Let’s walk through it.

Imagine you’re running a small import business. You buy cheap widgets, and you slap a fancy brand on them before attracting customers via Instagram ads and funky lifestyle images. When you buy 5,000 of these units, you can buy ’em at $9 each from Alibaba — and that’s a bargain. Well done you.

You order 5,000 units, and you import them. You’ve now spent $45,000 on them, you spent another $1,500 on shipping, 10% on import taxes, and you discover that 9% of the units don’t work (this is Alibaba, after all). Luckily, as if by magic, you discover this without shipping them to the end customers and having to take them in return for an exchange or a refund.

In any case, taking off the units that didn’t work, and the total spend of $51,000, each of the working 4,550 units cost you $11.21 each. Let’s take a look at the cost breakdown: