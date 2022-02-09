Instagram rolls out ‘Your activity’ and ‘Security checkup’ features worldwide

Instagram is introducing a “Your activity” tab that allows users to see and manage their activity on the app. The company started testing the feature late last year and is now rolling it out to all users worldwide. The new tab allows users to bulk delete their content and interactions. This includes posts, stories, reels, comments, likes, story sticker reactions and more. Users will also be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and stories replies from specific date ranges, all within the new display.

You can also find content that you’ve recently deleted or archived, check out your search history, see the links you’ve visited and the amount of time you’ve spent on the platform. To access the new tab, you need to go to your profile and tap the menu in the upper right corner and then select “Your activity.”

Instagram is also rolling out its “Security checkup” feature to everyone worldwide. The company began testing the feature last summer for people whose accounts may have been hacked. Security Checkup guides users through the steps needed to secure their accounts. You can check login activity, review profile information, confirm the accounts that share login information and also update your account recovery information, such as a phone number or email address. You can complete your security checkup by going into your settings.

The company also revealed that it’s testing a way for users to ask their friends to confirm their identities in order to regain access to their accounts. The feature works by first entering a previous password that you’ve used to access your account. Then, you’ll need to choose two friends on Instagram who can confirm your identity. When you send a request for help, the users will need to respond within 24 hours. If both of the friends confirm your identity within 24 hours, you’ll be able to create a new password. If they don’t, you get another chance to choose two different friends. Instagram says it will have more to share about this feature soon.

In addition to these new features, Instagram recently introduced a new profile banner that will display a user’s upcoming livestreams. The company also launched an early test of creator subscriptions in the United States. Select creators are now able to offer their followers paid access to exclusive Instagram Live videos and Stories. Creators can choose their own price point for access to their exclusive content. Paid subscribers will be marked with a special badge, differentiating them from unpaid users in the sea of comments. Instagram isn’t the only social media platform looking to experiment with subscriptions, as TikTok has also confirmed that it’s testing support for paid subscriptions.