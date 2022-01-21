3 factors to consider when adding remote visual assistance software to your tech stack

Business leaders are responsible for examining and implementing technologies that are proven, cost-effective and easy to use while also offering long-term solutions that reimagine workflows, speed up processes and increase productivity.

Prior to the pandemic, executives predicted that increasing the use of advanced technologies in their organizations would take more than a year-and-a-half to implement. The actual timeline for advanced implementation over the past couple of years was 27 days. Following that digital transformation, companies across industries are looking to pinpoint tools that support long-term growth and predictable outcomes in a constantly changing landscape.

One such technology proved an especially vital addition to businesses that had to quickly implement tools to meet customer service and training needs while maintaining essential safety protocols. Remote visual assistance software fulfilled those demands by offering users the virtual presence of company expertise through real-time video collaboration.

With augmented reality-enabled solutions now projected to be a $175 billion market by 2026, a technology like remote visual assistance has the potential to seamlessly integrate into current support processes and systems, with intuitive features that make it a good fit for many potential users, including customers and technicians.

Businesses in industries such as office equipment, medical and scientific equipment, telecommunications and industrial equipment have all seen measurable improvement in critical business metrics after adopting remote visual assistance software, particularly in their manufacturing, field service, HR, engineering and customer service departments.

To make your sessions more effective, users should prepare to share documents, photos and other helpful files in real time.

As leaders contemplate how to incorporate AR-enabled technology into their current systems, they’ll need to understand the tangible benefits of the solution, as well as how it will impact existing workflows and the environment needed to optimize its implementation.

Consider these factors as you assess the value of implementing remote visual assistance software into your tech stack.

Workflow reviews

Be prepared to review your workflows in any area where you’re planning to incorporate remote visual assistance software. While the technology will streamline many processes, it may also change who’s involved and when they join the process. The best way to prepare for any changes to those workflows is to scrutinize current processes and identify where remote visual assistance can make the most significant impact.

In the customer service domain, for instance, a customer service agent who can use the software to virtually reach into the customer’s field of view, quickly inspect equipment, and demonstrate how to complete a repair will offset numerous calls from being escalated to additional technicians. In another case, an agent might use the software to help identify and troubleshoot a problem remotely and, in doing so, realize the issue requires a higher level of expertise. The next step for that customer would be another remote visual assistance session, this time with an experienced technician.