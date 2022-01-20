Berlin’s Cherry Ventures launches fourth fund at $340M, for early-stage tech and web3

Berlin-based Cherry Ventures has launched its fourth fund, a €300 million ($340 million) early-stage tech fund.

The Cherry IV fund will also feature a dedicated crypto and web3 strategy, building off Cherry’s existing portfolio in the space.

Cherry’s portfolio includes unicorns Flink and SellerX, Infarm, as well as AUTO1 Group, FlixBus, flaschenpost, Forto, Xometry and Cazoo. It’s also tending to back climate-oriented startups such as TWAICE , Carbo Culture and QOA.

Partners Filip Dames and Christian Meermann founded Cherry after building and scaling Zalando from startup to IPO.