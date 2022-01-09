Gillmor Gang: State Your Name

Here we go with the last show of 2021, recorded in mid-December. It was Frank Radice’s last show from New York before he returned to London. It was nice to bid the year goodbye, but we were careful not to say good riddance like we did in 2020. It was nice to feel good about the Zoom-connected friendships we nurtured, and nice to appreciate the flow of working from anywhere and yet still being productive.

For me, the heartbeat of tech and its impact on so many things we struggle with — politics, streaming, and the media business — was and remains palpable. It may be that crypto will find its moment, but I wouldn’t gamble on it. The midterms loom, and social networks are turning topsy-TicTok and live audio, but I wouldn’t bet on the kind of numbers that will turn Wall Street on quite yet if at all. Newsletters are looking more and more like publishers, and publishers are going startup to head it off at the pass, but it will take talent not venture money to make it stick.

Not since Bill Gates and the Google twins ruled the world have we seen such a shift in the stars that define the nighttime skies. Dorsey, who invented Twitter as a side project, and Andreessen, who sped up thinking from 1X to at least 2X, are skating ahead of the curve now, more aligned than the media wants them to be. Television is gone, replaced by a hybrid of computer, mobile, and small movies that will survive the machine movie behemoths of the fifties. The Beatles are now the old guard, struggling with the transition from children to parents to divorce and rebirth. The more footage we resuscitate, the more we realize what an incredible courageous process they opened to the doors of our perception. Only they were too big to fail and did anyway, and even then let us see how far collaboration can go. As James Taylor echoed:

Just shower the people you love with love

Show them the way that you feel

Things are gonna work out fine

If you only will

Do as I say

