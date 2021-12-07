Samsara could become a decacorn in upcoming IoT-themed IPO

Samsara is a company that has raised lots of private capital at rather high prices. Back in 2018, for example, TechCrunch noted that the IoT platform company had raised $100 million at a $3.6 billion valuation.

Now that Samsara is going public, we were curious whether it would manage to best its prior private valuations. The answer appears to be an easy yes.

According to a new SEC filing that dropped this week, Samsara expects to price its IPO between $20 and $23 per share, likely valuing the San Francisco-based company at a multiple of its final private price set in 2020.

This morning, we’re comparing its private worth and potential public value. Then we’ll do some work to better understand Samsara’s revenue multiples and what its value can tell us about its market. If you want a deeper dive into the mechanics of Samsara’s business, we have you covered here. Today we’re more interested in the resulting numbers, not how they were achieved.

What’s Samsara worth at $23 per share?

A lot, it turns out. Per the company’s latest S-1/A filing, Samsara expects to have 505,604,713 shares outstanding after selling 35,000,000 shares in its IPO and reserving 5,250,000 shares for its underwriters to purchase if they so choose.

The company’s simple IPO valuation range, then, stretches from $10.1 billion to $11.6 billion.