How one founder built the gold standard in office guest sign-in, then shifted the business for COVID

The way COVID-19 has changed the way we work comes up a lot, founders have had to pivot and innovate to build companies during lockdown but the workplace restrictions seemed to spark inspiration for this week’s guest, Larry Gadea, founder, and CEO of Envoy. Envoy started in 2013 as a guest sign-in platform to make offices safer and more efficient. Over the past 18 months, they’ve created new products to solve for many of the new issues offices have as they adapt to the new and frequently changing office safety protocols. Larry talks about how remote work affected company culture, his work-life balance philosophy, and how his leadership style has grown with the company.

