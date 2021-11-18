Ed Sheeran’s favorite Pokémon is Squirtle

Two days ago, Ed Sheeran posted a cryptic Twitter message, hinting at a soon-to-be announced collaboration with Pokémon GO. I’ll be honest: I’m not the biggest Ed Sheeran fan, but the hashtag #PokemonGOxEdSheeran made me laugh. So, like any self-respecting journalist, I emailed my contact at Niantic to see if he’d spill the beans (under embargo, of course).

He replied, “I’m afraid I can’t share anything just yet about the Tweet, but will be sure to include you once we can!”

Sure enough, today, Pokémon GO announced its collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Apparently, there’s going to be an Ed Sheeran performance in-app, which we’ll learn more details about on November 22, when the event starts. For now, we know that his song “Overpass Graffiti” will play every night during the event, and there’ll be some Ed Sheeran apparel for your avatar. Pokémon GO’s celebration of… Ed Sheeran… runs through November 30, and during the event, players will encounter increased wild spawns of the water starter from the first five generations of Pokémon: Squirtle (with sunglasses!), Totodile, Mudkip, Oshawott and Froakie.

“Ed always chooses the Water-type Pokémon as his first partner when he starts a Pokémon RPG,” the app wrote in a blog post.

On Twitter, Pokémon GO elaborated that not only does Ed Sheeran always pick the water starter, but his favorite Pokémon is, indeed, Squirtle.

That’s not all! In celebration of Ed Sheeran’s favorite Pokémon, Squirtle wearing sunglasses will be returning to Pokémon GO! 🕶

We might be “Thinking Out Loud,” but the thought of catching this Squirtle again feels so “Perfect” that it’s giving us “Shivers.” — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 18, 2021

Okay, I interned at a music PR firm for a whole three months, so let me tell you. Ed Sheeran might want you to think he’s just like us, feeling fond nostalgia for simpler times when Game Boy Color was high tech, but this dude has a whole team of publicity professionals behind him, weighing the pros and cons of his every move. This is a guy whose song “Shape of You” is the most streamed song of all time. He has resources. So, is Squirtle really Ed Sheeran’s favorite Pokémon, or is that just a palatable fact to advertise? Squirtle is popular enough that average people can recognize it, but not as boring a pick as Pikachu. It makes sense. If you’re a PR professional and your client is revealing their favorite Pokémon, you don’t want them to say Cubone or something. Everyone knows Cubone is the most depressing Pokémon. But if they say Bouffalant, it’s like, why? Who cares?

Any serious Pokémon player knows that water types are over-powered, especially in the Kanto region. The first gym leader you face, Brock, specializes in rock-type Pokémon. Both Bulbasaur and Squirtle have super-effective moves against rock, but Charmander, a fire-type, is weak against Brock’s mighty level 14 Onix. You wanna know what’s even worse? Try battling Brock during your first-ever playthrough of Pokémon Yellow, using Pikachu’s thundershock against a rock snake. It sucks.

what if his favorite pokemon was like, machamp, and the PR team was like no, you're a lover not a fighter — amanda silberling (@asilbwrites) November 18, 2021