Amazon’s ridiculously large Echo Show 15 arrives December 9

When it was announced back in late-September, Amazon mentioned an end of year release date for the Echo Show 15. Looks like the company will be hitting that window. Heck, you could even say it hit a holiday release, depending on which holidays you happen to celebrate. The massive wall-mounted smart screen is officially up for presale starting today, and is set to start shipping December 9.

The product differentiates itself from the army of smart displays by being big. Really big. Like almost cartoonishly so. It’s built around a 15.6-inch 1080p screen and designed to be mounted to a wall, like a large digital picture frame. The $250 device features Visual ID, a new facial recognition feature (also arriving on the Astro robot) that delivers a custom content experience by identifying the user standing in front of it.

The massive amount of screen real estate means, naturally, that you can fit a lot on the thing at once, including feeds for smart home products like security cameras and doorbells, coupled with various widgets that let the screen serve up calendar events, to-do items and the like. The system can also be used as a big kitchen TV, streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and Sling TV.

Countertop stands and cabinet mounts are sold separately.