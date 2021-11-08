Meditation app Calm introduces new family plan with six accounts

Popular meditation app Calm is introducing a new ‘Premium Family’ subscription plan that includes up to six accounts. The new offering is now available globally for $99.99 per year, whereas a premium individual plan costs $69.99 per year.

Everyone in the plan will get their own personal account that will allow them to track their progress, celebrate personal milestones and select their favorite meditations and sleep stories. The company says members of the family plan don’t need to live in the same household, which is sometimes the case for family subscription plans offered by apps.

Current Calm users can switch to the new subscription without losing their saved favorites, downloads, or session history. Each member gets their own Calm account and logs in to their account using their own email address and password. Calm says session history, stats, check-ins, and other personal information tied to a Calm account are not shared between Calm Premium Family Members.

The Premium Family subscription comes with Calm’s entire content library which includes, sleep stories, gratitude and mood check-ins, guided meditations, calming nature sounds, lullabies and sleep stories for kids, masterclasses on peak performance, and exclusive music for focus, relaxation, and sleep.

It’s worth noting that Calm’s competitor, Headspace, also offers a family plan with six accounts for $99.99 per year. However, its family plan requires everyone in the group to enter the same physical address upon registration to prove that they all reside in the same household. The subscription plan offers complete access to Headspace’s library, including meditations on relationships, Headspace for Kids, and exercises designed to bring mindfulness to family activities.

Calm, along with other meditation apps, has fared well during the ongoing pandemic and seen a surge in users. Last year, Calm raised $75 million in Series C funding, pushing the company’s valuation to $2 billion. Prior investor Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which also saw participation from Insight, TPG, and Salesforce CEO and new Slack owner Marc Benioff, among others.