The inherent tensions within Venture capital

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, the time of the week when we niche down to a single topic. Today? The issue of venture capital expectations in certain sectors where startups may not be the best fit. And what happens when they raise a mountain of capital.

Natasha and Alex had former founder and present-day indie journalist Vincent Woo to come on the show with us. Why? Because he’s written extensively about Lambda School, one of our subjects of the day.

We started with Ro, and Natasha’s excellent piece on the matter: Employees detail rising tensions at Ro as healthcare unicorn struggles to grow beyond first win.

Next we chatted Lambda School, which has a well-documented history of raising venture capital and attracting controversy. Most recently, Woo published a piece about the coding bootcamp’s misleading claims on job placement. The company is perhaps a cautionary tale of how venture-level growth can struggle in certain sectors. Education is hard and may not scale like software.

At the heart of conversation was a question: In this time of high valuations and easy access to large amounts of capital, how can VC incentives lead some startups into a cycle of pain? We didn’t land on a single conclusion, and that was kind of the point of the episode. Venture capital isn’t inherently bad or good, but the money can come with a list of demands (and pressures) that cause risk-taking founders to make mistakes. A recalibration is necessary, but, as we talk about every week, the “up and to the right” market will take its time getting there.

It was good fun to focus on a single topic, but we’re back with our news roundup Friday morning! Chat soon!