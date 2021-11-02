How Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger built a new business around brain health

After experiencing firsthand what Alzheimer’s does to patients and their families, Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, have launched MOSH, a nutrition company focusing on brain food. The mother and son duo combined her passion for advocacy with his experience in company building to create and a product and brand that will have people thinking about their brain health. They talk to Darrell and Jordan about how having a co-founder who is also your mother can have some additional stress, how they view health-food brands and the lofty promises of so many brands, and why we should all be thinking about our brain health no matter how old you are.

We loved our time chatting with Maria and Patrick, and we hope you love yours listening to the episode. And of course, we’d love if you can subscribe to Found in Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, on Google Podcasts or in your podcast app of choice. Please leave us a review and let us know what you think, or send us direct feedback either on Twitter or via email at found@techcrunch.com, or leave us a voicemail at (510) 936-1618.

Also, we’d love to hear more about you and your thoughts about Found through our new listener survey at bit.ly/foundlistenersurvey.