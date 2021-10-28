NerdWallet’s IPO proves you can write your way to a unicorn valuation

If you make some software and sell it online, you can make lots of money. Thanks to low-cost distribution, it’s possible to write one bit of code and sell it many times, generating fat margins in the process. Throw in a larger industry trend toward recurring pricing as opposed to single-shot sales, and you have the foundation for rich software company valuations in hand.

Writing was supposed to be the same, but it mostly didn’t work out. The internet allows you to write once and distribute those words to anyone at incredibly low costs, but the economics wound up being pretty tough. The real way to make money writing online, it turned out, was to treat words as code to a degree and release them under a subscription aegis, allowing media companies to look quite a lot more like modern software companies than we expected in the earlier days of the internet.

The New York Times — 68% subscription revenues in Q2 2021 — is a good example of how this can work. TechCrunch+ is another example of the model, though we’re about a zillion times smaller.

The model of writing and distributing it for free online was predicated on advertising rates translating from older businesses like television and print to the web. They mostly didn’t, even if certain publication niches can command reasonable ad rates at the moment.

Then there’s NerdWallet, a business that has proven that you can not only make a lot of money with writing on the internet while not charging for it, but also that if you manage the feat, you can generate huge amounts of value at the same time. We love a counter-example here at TechCrunch.

The company’s IPO dropped pricing details this week, giving us a window into its expected public-market valuation, and the good news for fans of making words appear for others to consume is that NerdWallet is set to command a unicorn price when it does begin to trade.

Who would have thought!

What’s NerdWallet worth?

Naturally, what NerdWallet does is different from pure journalism. But the firm does make noise — as we noted in both an earlier piece on the company and on a writing-focused episode of Equity — about its writing team being editorially independent.

In theory, then, the company’s writing teams are working for the reader, and not for the near-term goals of the company’s revenue and marketing functions.

NerdWallet even noted in its IPO filing that it will avoid sugar-high, near-term revenue hits to preserve long-term credibility, i.e., it doesn’t intend to take extra checks from folks to recommend lesser products. NerdWallet’s business model is built around trust — that it will recommend the best products regardless of how much they pay in commission for sending users their direction.

As something of a personal finance Wirecutter, trust and the work the company does to preserve it are key foundations of NerdWallet’s relationship with end users.

Back to valuations: When we consider that NerdWallet expects to sell stock in its IPO at $17 to $19 per share, against a non-diluted share count of 64,747,341, or 65,834,841 inclusive of shares reserved for its underwriting banks, we can put a value on its business of as much as $1.25 billion. That must be more than $1 per word that NerdWallet has published, implying a pretty good return on scribbling.

My favorite group of IPO heads, Renaissance Capital, peg the company’s fully diluted valuation at the midpoint of its IPO price range as $1.3 billion. At $19 per share, that figure rises to $1.37 billion. Again, not bad for a company predicated on being able to extract dollars from words.