Robinhood’s nasty quarter shows the ups, downs of trading incomes

Despite an impressive growth run on its way to the public markets, when Robinhood did finally price its IPO, the result was a bit slack. The consumer-friendly trading platform priced at the lower end of its IPO range and traded lower in its opening session.

For a company that rode a boom in consumer saving and investing activity, it was a sort of odd final entry in its private life.

Now public, Robinhood is writing a new book, adding a first chapter last evening when it reported its Q3 2021 earnings. The results were lackluster, leading to the company trading sharply lower this morning.

Robinhood greatly missed expectations, and its guidance was far from inspiring. What happened to the company that once posted sequential revenue gains that raised eyebrows and popped eyeballs? It’s worth a little time to understand.

After all, Coinbase also makes the bulk of its monies from trading fees. And Robinhood and Coinbase are hardly alone in doing so. There are other richly valued equities-and-cryptos trading platforms out there, including WeBull and FTX. Could they face similar issues? It will serve us well to pay attention to what Robinhood’s Q3 performance may be able to tell us.

Into the numbers!

Q3 by the numbers

Before we get into the why, let’s talk raw figures. In the three months concluding September 30, 2021, Robinhood generated $365 million in revenue, up 35% from its year-ago quarter. The company generated options-related transaction revenues of $164 million (+29% YoY), cryptocurrencies-related revenues of $51 million (+860% YoY), and equities transaction top line worth $50 million (-27% YoY).

Robinhood’s net loss came to $1.32 billion, though seeing companies take huge losses in the quarter following their IPO is not uncommon. In adjusted EBITDA terms, Robinhood turned in -$84 million worth of the stuff in Q3, off sharply from a year-ago $59 million adjusted profit.

Robinhood expects to post yet another quarter of sequential revenue declines in Q4, noting that it will have revenues of less than $325 million. That’s not good. Especially for a company that posted revenues of $565 million in Q2 2021, or given that analysts expect Robinhood to generate $497.99 million in Q4 revenue.

How did it all get so weird so fast?

Down, to the right

In simple terms, Robinhood saw its user base, crypto trading revenues and revenue per user metrics fall. The combined whack to its overall revenue led to the company’s profitability picture taking a beating.