Apple News is expanding its local coverage to three more U.S. cities

Apple News is expanding its local news coverage to Charlotte, Miami and Washington, D.C. Local news coverage will give users access to numerous publications such as Axios Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer, Eater Miami, the Miami Herald, DCist, Washingtonian, the Washington Post and more.

Each local news experience is curated by Apple News editors and features coverage about topics ranging from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions.

Apple News first launched curated local news experiences for the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco last year. Earlier this year, Apple expanded the local news feature to additional U.S. cities, including Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Apple says it plans to expand its local news feature to more cities in the future. It’s clear that the tech giant is looking to further compete with other news aggregator services such as Flipboard and SmartNews, which offer local news coverage in thousands of U.S. cities.

The Apple News local coverage expansion comes as Apple is expanding Fitness+ and its Apple One Premier subscription bundle to 17 more countries on November 3rd. The countries include Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.