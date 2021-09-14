Live from Apple’s virtual 2021 iPhone event

It’s that time of year again. Summer is winding down, the leaves are starting to change color and Apple’s getting ready to drop a brand new iPhone on the world. Today’s big event arrives less than a year after the last big iPhone event, as Apple seems to be back on schedule, after some early pandemic supply chain issues.

I wrote a handy roundup of all the things we expect to see live on video from Cupertino, based on a slew of rumors and leaks. The big news today is almost certainly the arrival of the iPhone 13. We’re also expecting the new Apple Watch Series 7 to drop, as well as some other key hardware additions, potentially including new AirPods and additional Apple Silicon Mac models.

Matthew and Darrell are going to be heading up the liveblog team, kicking off at 10AM PT/1PM ET today. Check out the video stream here and stay put on this very page to get the up to the minute news as it arrives.