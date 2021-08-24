Peloton Tread arrives next week with enhanced safety features, following recall

During a banner year for connected fitness, Peloton stumbled, as its two treadmills – the Tread+ and Tread – drew the scrutiny of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The two eventually collaborated for the planned recall of 125,000 Tread+ units, while offering fixes to 6,450 Treads – the budget model had a pre-launch go out in limited quantities (largely in Canada).

Today the company is announcing the full launch (or re-launch) of the Tread, which will hit the U.S., Canada and U.K. on August 30 for $2,495 USD /$3,295 CAD / £2,295. It will also arrive in Germany for €2495, this fall. Following the recall, the press release for the Tread features no fewer than eight instances of the word “safety” – clearly a big focus this time around.

The new Tread requires a four-digit safety code to unlock a new workout, as well as a physical safety key that can be pulled out for a quick stop. Users can also remove the key and take it with them to avoid unauthorized usage. The Tread is compact at 68 x 33 x 62 inches and features a 28.8-inch touchscreen that tilts 50 degrees.

After initial pushback, Peloton agreed to the recall of the Tread+ after, “a six-year-old child recently died after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill. In addition, Peloton has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.”

The Tread, meanwhile, suffered an issue with a touchscreen that could potential detach, fall off and injure users while running. Those who purchased the early version of the tread are entitled to a free repair of the touchscreen. Those changes will be incorporated into new units to avoid the initial issue.

Owners of the Tread+, meanwhile, have until November 6, 2022 for a full refund.