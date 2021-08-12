Seth Rogen is coming to TechCrunch Disrupt to talk about the weed business

TechCrunch is thrilled to announce Seth Rogen is coming to TechCrunch Disrupt this September. The movie-star-turned-pot-businessman is speaking on his latest venture: Houseplant, his privately funded entrée into the cannabis business.

Houseplant made a big splash when it launched in 2021, and it continues to get a lot of attention in the noisy world of cannabis. But, of course, having Seth Rogen involved helps keep the company relevant.

You know Seth. Seth Rogen is one of the biggest stars in the entertainment world and isn’t shy about his use of cannabis — the plant is nearly a co-star in each of his movies. And now he’s selling different strains and lifestyle house goods, too.

Houseplant quickly gained a large following. As a result, we have a lot of questions. First, we want to know about Houseplant’s trajectory and its involvement with the cannabis giant, Canopy Growth. And then there’s Houseplant’s use of social media, which is instrumental in the company’s success. How can other cannabis companies learn from Houseplant’s strategies? And then there’s the celebrity angle, too. How can a brand net a high-profile spokesperson or investor, and at what cost?

Houseplant isn’t just a variety project for co-founders Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. This company can become a significant player in the cannabis world, and we’re thrilled to have Seth on our stage, answering questions and giving advice.

