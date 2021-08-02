Google gives the world its first official glimpse of the Pixel 6

While the company isn’t revealing everything about it just yet, this morning Google gave the world its first official peek at its next flagship phone: the Pixel 6.

Here’s what we know so far:

It’ll come in two forms: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The base 6 will have a matte aluminum finish with a 6.4″ display, while the Pro has a shinier polished aluminum finish with a 6.7″.

Pixel 6 has two cameras (wide and ultra wide), while the 6 Pro adds a telephoto zoom lens

If you were hoping the increasingly common “camera bump” trend was on the way out… not quite. The bump has now evolved into the “camera bar”, with Google’s Rick Osterloh noting that better sensors and lenses just won’t fit in a smaller package.

These will be the first phones to run Tensor, Google’s first entirely custom system-on-a-chip. Previous Pixels have run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says they’ve been working on the chip for 4+ years. In a blog post announcing the devices, Osterloh suggests that the focus here is making a chip tuned for on-device AI and ML.

They’ll ship sometime “this fall.” https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/02/google-is-building-its-own-chip-for-the-pixel-6/

Lots of details, including pricing and much of the spec sheet (CPU, RAM, etc.) are still a mystery for now — though earlier leaks seem to be spot on, so far.