Amazon is now open to getting sued

- Stack Overflow has a new owner, and a $1.8 billion sale price that is minting 61 new millionaires in the process.
- Katerra is dying, as in going to zero. As the company has been a regular feature of TechCrunch coverage, we had to discuss its end. You can also catch up on Greensill here if that’s your jam.
- Back on the acquisition front, Etsy is buying Depop for $1.625 billion. Our take is that the deal makes good sense, even if it is not cheap.
- Amazon is now open to being sued after an overwhelming number of arbiration claims were filed. Also we get to talk about everyone’s favorite judge’s writing style.
- Unit raised money to help teams unionize; Chipper Cash raised a huge round for its fintech product; and One Concern underscores Danny’s larger disaster tech thesis by raising $45 million.
