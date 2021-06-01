Sprinklr’s IPO filing shows uneven cash flow but modest growth

Another week, another unicorn IPO. This time, Sprinklr is taking on the public markets.

The New York-based software company works in what it describes as the customer experience market. And after attracting over $400 million in capital while private, its impending debut will not only provide key returns to a host of venture capitalists but also more evidence that New York’s startup scene has reached maturity. (More evidence here.)

Sprinklr last raised a $200 million round at a $2.7 billion valuation in September 2020. That round, as TechCrunch reported, also included a host of secondary shares and $150 million in convertible notes. Inclusive of the latter instrument, Sprinklr’s total capital raised to date soars above the $500 million mark.

Temasek Holdings, Battery Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Intel Capital and others have plugged funds into Sprinklr during its startup days.

Sure, Robinhood didn’t file last week as many folks hoped, but the Sprinklr IPO ensures that we’ll have more than just SPACs to chat about in the coming days. But one thing at a time. Let’s discuss what Sprinklr does for a living.

Sprinklr’s business

Sprinklr’s IPO filing and corporate website suffer from a slight case of corporate speak, so we have some work to do this morning to determine what the company does. Here’s what the company says about itself in its filing:

Sprinklr empowers the world’s largest and most loved brands to make their customers happier. We do this with a new category of enterprise software – Unified Customer Experience Management, or Unified-CXM – that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of modern capabilities to deliver better, more human customer experiences at scale – all on one unified, AI-powered platform.

Not very clear, yeah? Don’t worry, I’ve got you. Here’s what the company actually does: