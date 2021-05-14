Google’s ‘DVD Screensaver’ Easter egg makes the logo bounce around your screen accordingly

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a good Easter egg out of Google. Not too long ago it felt like someone would discover a new hidden gag in Google’s products every few weeks. The company cranked them out like it was their job.

While we haven’t seen as many new ones pop up lately, it looks like they’re still finding their way in. The latest: with the right search terms, you can make the Google search page act like an early aughts media player thats been left idling too long.

How to activate it:

Be on Google on a desktop browser. It doesn’t seem to work on mobile. Search for “DVD screensaver”. “DVD bouncing logo” appears to work, as well. Wait about five seconds and the logo should start a-bouncin’.

What’s the point? Like most good easter eggs, the only answer to that is “I dunno, it’s fun!” Kill time by seeing if it ever hits the corner. Tell your co-workers about it so they know for a fact you’re reading dumb stuff on the Internet instead of working. Happy Friday!

[As far as I can tell, this egg was first pointed out on Twitter by Google engineer Zouhir Chahoud. Thanks Zouhir!]