Facebook hides posts calling for PM Modi’s resignation in India

Facebook has hidden all posts with hashtag “ResignModi” in India, days after the U.S. social juggernaut — along with Twitter — complied with an order from New Delhi to censor some posts critical of Indian government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

On its website, Facebook said it has hidden posts with “ResignModi” hashtag because some of those violated its community standards. (A search for “ResignModi” returns several results for users in the U.S.) It’s unclear at this time if Facebook was ordered to take this call or if it did so at its own will.

Tweets with “#ResignModi”, at the time of publication, were visible in India. With over 450 million WhatsApp users and nearly 400 million Facebook users, India is the largest market for the social company by the size of userbase.

Covid cases have surged in the South Asian nation in recent days, prompting many citizens to air their frustration toward the government on social channels as they struggle to find an empty bed, oxygen supplies and medicines in hospitals.

Facebook, which didn’t respond to a request for comment over censorship of posts in India over the weekend, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More to follow…