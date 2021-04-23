Norwest Venture Partners’ Lisa Wu to teach founders how to think like a VC at TC Early Stage

The best venture capitalists take moonshot risks based on due diligence, support portfolio companies through ups and downs and find focus through noise.

When you look at the job description of the best founder, you’ll find nearly the exact same list of characteristics (except, of course, instead of a portfolio, the founder is supporting a team of employees). The shared ethos is almost uncanny — and includes a slew of strategic synergies both sides of the table can exploit.

That’s why we’re excited to announce that Lisa Wu, a partner at Norwest, is joining us at TechCrunch Early Stage in July to talk tactics, and how founders can think like a VC in all facets of their business.

Wu focuses on seed to late-stage companies with a specific interest in consumer internet, digital commerce and next-generation marketplaces. Her portfolio includes Calm, Ritual, Plaid and the recently public Opendoor.

With the inside scoop on these iconic companies, Wu will use her experience to illustrate how the best founders can leverage the language of venture capital in the pitch and beyond. The goal is to give the audience a list of actionable insights to implement immediately — and lean heavily on anecdotes found in Wu’s impressive work in the industry.

