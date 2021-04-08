Introducing Found, a new podcast from TechCrunch

Here at TechCrunch, we spend most of our time talking to founders. Investors probably come a close second, but it’s definitely founders at the top of the list. That comes through in our articles and our events, but even with all we do there, it only begins to scratch the surface on the many, many interesting stories that are out there to tell.

That’s why we’re excited to bring you Found, a new weekly podcast from TechCrunch that’s all about founders, and the stories behind the startups. Each episode features an interview with a different early stage founder, with myself and TechCrunch Managing Editor Jordan Crook as hosts.

These aren’t your typical startup founder conversations or pitches — they’re open, honest talks about what it’s really like to found a company, and why you’d want to do that to begin with. We hear from founders about what motivated them to try to tackle big problems and put their financial success at risk, and about what they’ve had to overcome along the way to make their startup dreams a reality.

In our first batch of episodes, you’ll hear about an epiphany at the top of a literal mountain; going from teenage homelessness to running an artificial intelligence company; capping a medical degree with a world-class business education to assemble a unique toolkit for entrepreneurship; and finding inspiration for a world-changing business essentially gathering dust in NASA’s laboratories.

Found is about all of the above, but it’s also about hearing real stories from real founders all around the world about how they managed to pull off things like raising venture capital, pivoting their businesses, and building a team from nothing.

Our first episode debuts tomorrow — Friday, April 9 — but you can subscribe in Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you find your podcasts) right now to listen to the trailer, and get the premiere when it’s available. New episodes will be released weekly after that on Friday afternoons.

We’re love the conversations we’ve had so far on Found, and we think you will, too.

Apple Podcasts: https:/apple.co/found

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0Dqmcq2aDrZkS9v1fITOKV?si=qmQcT5ysR9eDnNl4yd97Ww

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/found