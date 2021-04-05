Start your engines, TechCrunch is (virtually) headed to Detroit

Thanks to a warm welcome from Miami, our first City Spotlight was a big success. We met investors and entrepreneurs who are working on amazing things, and we were proud to share their personal stories on why Miami is the right city for them to live and do business.

Join us on our next (virtual) field trip to Southeast Michigan. All lights will be shining on the Motor City.

Why Detroit? This is where StockX and Rivian call home, along with a growing stable of medical technology companies, fintech startups and security companies. The area is quickly transforming thanks to active investors, a low cost of living and access to amazing universities that have a long history of supporting entrepreneurs.

If you’re interested in what’s happening in Detroit in general, are seeking out a new up-and-coming city to live in, looking for cool companies and talented founders to invest in, then you’ll want to register and drop Thursday April 15 on your calendar.

Here’s just some of what you can expect:

Networking: It’s what you can always count on us for. Companies are started and deals get done at TechCrunch events (yes, even the virtual ones!)

It’s what you can always count on us for. Companies are started and deals get done at TechCrunch events (yes, even the virtual ones!) Panels: Meet the movers and shakers up close and personal. Hear about their journey, ask them questions and find out what’s special to them about Detroit.

Meet the movers and shakers up close and personal. Hear about their journey, ask them questions and find out what’s special to them about Detroit. Pitch-off: Detroit startups, submit your decks. Take part in our first Detroit pitch-off and be crowned champion.

We want to hear from everyone who lives in the birthplace of techno, and we’re looking to you for suggestions of folks who should be getting all of the attention we can throw at them on the 18th.

It’s going to be one to remember and the perfect setup for the day we can once again do this all in-person.