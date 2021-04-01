Microsoft outage knocks sites and services offline

Microsoft is experiencing a major outage, so that’s why you can’t get any work done.

Besides its homepage, Microsoft services are down, log-in pages aren’t loading and even the company’s status pages were kaput. Worse, Microsoft’s cloud service Azure appeared to also be offline, causing outages to any sites and services that rely on it.

It’s looking like a networking issue, according to the status page — when it loaded. Microsoft also tweeted that it was related to DNS, the internet system that translates web addresses to computer-readable internet numbers. It’s an important function of how the internet works, so not ideal when it suddenly breaks.

We’ve reached out for comment, and we’ll follow up when we know more.